TOPANGA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for killing a man on Monday, June 27.

The LAPD reported at around 7 a.m., Topanga Area patrol officers responded to a stabbing call at the intersection of Deering Avenue and Gault Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from stab wounds. The victim was treated by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department who pronounced him deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was standing on the sidewalk with the suspect and other individuals. The suspect stabbed the victim and fled from the scene. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a blue shirt and black baseball cap.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.