SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a news release to Canyon News that two suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that transpired in September 2022.

The SMPD reported at approximately 4:35 p.m. on September 25, 2022, officers responded to the 200 Block of Broadway regarding an Armed Robbery. The victim told officers he was walking eastbound on the sidewalk when two males pointed handguns at him and robbed him of his Rolex watch.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in an awaiting vehicle. The case was assigned to SMPD’s Robbery Homicide Division. Detectives reviewed and followed up on the evidence which subsequently led them to identifying two subjects involved in the robbery.

On January 31, 2023, while at court on an unrelated court case, Leroy McCrary, 24, of Compton, was arrested by SMPD Detectives. His accomplice in the incident, Donta

Baker, 29, of Los Angeles was already in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail on

an attempt homicide incident that occurred in Los Angeles.

McCrary and Baker were arraigned on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Branch where they were charged with Robbery.

McCary’s bail has been set at one million dollars and Baker’s current bail is $2 million.

Anyone with any additional details pertaining to the suspects or the armed robbery are asked to contact SMPD Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2201 ext. 2256 or the Watch

Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.