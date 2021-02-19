WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Homicide Bureau has arrested 3 individuals in the connection to the murder of Luis Enrique Vega. They were arrested on Monday afternoon, February 15 and booked at the East Los Angeles station and are in custody in lieu of $2,000,000 bail.

Vega, a 49 year-old male, was a resident of Long Beach. He went out to the West Hollywood rooftop bar, E.P.&L.P, on February 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene when sheriffs and paramedics arrived.

Vega was beat to death on the streets of La Cinenega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood after an altercation ensued just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, February 12, according to LASD.

There are currently no witnesses or footage to attest to the murder charge of the 3 individuals, but the sheriff department was able to place them at the scene of the crime.

Neko Anthony Denson, described as a 23 year-old male from Maryland but staying in Los Angeles, Natali Adirana Gonzalez, a 27 year-old female from Los Angeles, and Krissie Morales, a 29 year-old female from Los Angeles, were charged on the suspicion of murder.

LASD is encouraging anyone who might have more information or footage to contact Homicide Bureau at (323)-890-5500.