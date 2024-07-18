BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, July 18, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that several suspects involved in an armed robbery have been arrested.

The BHPD reported an armed robbery transpired on Wednesday, July 17, at approximately 2:55 P.M. in the area of Canon Drive and Charleville Avenue. The suspects, at least two in number, confronted the victim as he sat in his car, produced handguns, and forcibly took his property, including a Rolex watch, a ring, and an iPhone, before fleeing in a vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officers provided critical information to the Real-Time Watch Center (RTWC), which quickly identified the suspect’s vehicle and relayed the information to the Detective Bureau.

Utilizing Police Department resources, the suspect’s vehicle was located in the city of Hawthorne. The Hawthorne Police Department (HPD) located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) helicopter provided aerial assistance during the chase. Three suspects abandoned their vehicle in the area of 74th Street and Hoover Street in South Los Angeles

and fled on foot.

One suspect was quickly apprehended, while another suspect carjacked a victim in a further attempt to evade capture. After a short pursuit, the carjacked victim fled from the vehicle, and the suspect was apprehended.

LASD Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle containing a male matching the description of the outstanding suspect, leading to another pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 3900 block of Shedd Terrace, Culver City, where LASD Deputies apprehended the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Taken into police custody were:

• Semaj Lopez, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, California, was booked for PC 211 – Robbery

• Michael Smith, a 19-year-old from Lancaster, California, was booked for PC 211 – Robbery

• Daiyaan Henderson, a 21-year-old from Los Angeles, California, was booked for VC 2800.2 – Felony

evading and seven (7) felony warrants.