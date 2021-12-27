BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on December 21, that Detectives from the Follow Home Task Force along with the assistance of SWAT, Metropolitan Division, Gang Enforcement Details, Beverly Hills Police Department, Glendale Police Department, and Fontana Police Department served search and arrest warrants at several locations throughout Los Angeles and Fontana. Detectives recovered several items of evidence to include a handgun, a replica handgun, over $30,000 in cash, handbags, a Rolex watch, gang paraphernalia, and two vehicles used during the crime.

The following people were arrested during the operation and booked for the below listed charges:

-Jayon Sanders, 21 years old, 187 PC/Murder, bail $2,490,000

-Abraham Castillo, 20 years old, 187 PC/Murder, bail $2,050,000

-Tyree Singleton, 20 years old, 187 PC/Murder, bail $2,050,000

-Joshua Saulsberry, 21 years old, 211 PC/Robbery, bail $160,000

On December 23, , LAPD Follow Home Task Force Detectives presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple counts against Sanders, Castillo, and Singleton to include murder, robbery, and attempted robbery. Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of robbery against Saulsberry.

The LAPD Follow Home Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance to find any additional victims. Anyone who could be a possible victim of a robbery by any of the ] suspects is asked to contact detectives as soon as possible.

In early 2021, Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, identified an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies. Suspects would target victims in Los Angeles, follow them, and then commit the robberies as the victims were arriving home or to their business. As a result of this, RHD detectives began to track the various robberies that were being reported.

Victims were being followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, high-end restaurants, and nightclubs from Hollywood and Wilshire Area and were targeted based on the jewelry they were wearing and/or the car they were driving.

To date, RHD detectives have identified over 110 incidents. In reviewing these reports and speaking with area detectives, it is clear that not all these incidents are related, in terms of the same suspects committing these crimes.

This conclusion is based in part on the suspects background (in those cases were arrests have been made or suspects identified) and their gang affiliations. It should be noted out of the 110 incidents being tracked, 107 involve suspects identified as Black males. In three of the cases, the suspects are identified as Hispanic males.

RHD identified and assumed the investigative responsibility of several series. In these series, at least six different LA street gangs have been identified.

The crime trend experienced is similar to a year or two ago with the “knock-knock” burglaries in which different crews/gangs participated in the same type of residential burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact RHD at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”