LOS ANGELES—On September 27, the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD Operations-South-Bureau, LAPD/ATF Taskforce, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Taskforce, and the Operations South-Bureau’s Community Safety Unit along with the Homicide Division coordinated the arrests of two individuals in connection to the murder of rapper Rakim Hasheem Allen aka PnB Rock.



A news release from the LAPD indicated one of the two people was arrested in Lawndale. His name is not being released as he is a minor and was booked for murder.

The second suspect arrested is Shauntel Trone, 32, who was taken into custody in Gardena. She was booked for 32 (a) PC Accessory to Murder (Booking No. 6472430).

The following notice was sent by the LAPD after the suspect was seen in a restaurant and identified. According to the Citizen App, the suspect was seen on East Manchester and South Main Street.



“Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance.”

PnB Rock was murdered on September 12, at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 West Manchester Avenue. He was having lunch with his girlfriend at the time of the incident.



It has been reported by authorities that a social media post may have tipped Rock’s killer to his location. Rock’s girlfriend posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.



The assailant entered the restaurant and approached PnB Rock, taking his jewelry and then shooting him several times before fleeing the establishment in a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration by Thursday, September 29.