LOS ANGELES—On Monday, August 19, the LADA’s Office disclosed that 4 people were charged in connection to the murder of “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor, who was 37 years-old when he was fatally shot in May 2024 during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt.

The case is being investigated by LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division.

“While this was not an easy case for anyone involved, I am confident that we have the right people on the right charges,” LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served. To the family and loved ones of Johnny Wactor: We know that no legal action can ever bring back the person you have lost, but we hope that today’s announcement brings some measure of comfort in knowing that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

Robert Barceleau, 18, was charged with one count of murder with special circumstances of murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm; one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm; and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

Sergio Estrada, 18, was charged with one count of murder with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm; one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm; and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm; and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

Frank Olano, 22, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder; one count of receiving stolen property; and three counts of being a felon with a firearm.

On May 25 at about 3:25 a.m., Wactor was leaving his bartending job in the Moxy Hotel, located at 1260 South Figueroa Blvd. in downtown Los Angeles, when he encountered three men suspected of trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car parked at Hope St. near Pico Blvd. Defendant Barceleau allegedly shot Wactor once in the chest. The actor later died at an area hospital.

Barceleau is being held without bail. Estrada is being held on $2,070,000 bail. Olano is being held on $1,080,000 bail. Gutierrez is being held on $120,000 bail.

If convicted as charged, Barceleau faces life in prison without parole. Estrada faces a maximum of life in prison. Olano faces five years, eight months in prison. Gutierrez faces four years, eight months in prison.