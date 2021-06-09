CALIFORNIA—Two suspects, Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, have been arrested for the murder of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was shot and killed on May 21, in the city of Orange.

The road rage incident was investigated by the California Highway Patrol where Eriz, fired gunshots into a vehicle driven by Leos’ mother between the hours of 7:55 a.m. and 8 a.m. on the 55 northbound freeway. Eriz and Lee are residents of Costa Mesa.

During a news conference, District Attorney Todd Spitzer reported that Eriz, has been charged with felony murder and discharge of a gun at an inhabited dwelling, with sentencing enhancements for causing death. Lee was charged with accessory after the fact and concealing a firearm in the vehicle.

Lee was driving a white Volkswagen and Eriz was in the passenger seat, when Lee fired his weapon at Leos’ mother on the freeway striking the child who was in his car seat in the back seat. The vehicle was recovered with the weapon.

If the couple is convicted on all counts, Eriz will face a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison. Lee may be sentenced to one year in county jail, and up to three years in state prison. Funeral services for Leos were held on Saturday, June 5.

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts