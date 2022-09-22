BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, September 21, the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested three suspects connected to a jewelry store burglary that transpired in the region on March 22.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Beverly Drive for a burglary investigation on March 22 at Luxury Jewels. The incident transpired during the daytime hours where more than $5 million in jewelry was stolen. At the time, it was reported that up to six suspects, all wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, exited out of a vehicle carrying axes, sledgehammers, and crowbars.

The suspects used the tools to smash a storefront window and removed several pieces of high-end jewelry from a display case. Officers and detectives gathered evidence, including video surveillance footage from private and public cameras. The BHPD were able to identify a getaway vehicle and the suspects involved in the case.

The Beverly Hills Police Department coordinated with FBI agents and the US Attorney’s Office in securing arrest warrants against three suspects.

On September 21, BHPD and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three different locations in Long Beach. The tactical operations concluded with the arrests of two suspects:

– Juvenile from Long Beach, arrested and booked at BHPD for 602 WIC, 459 PC – Commercial Burglary.

– Deshon Bell, DOB 04-03-2002, from Long Beach, arrested and booked at BHPD for 459 PC – Commercial burglary, 182 PC – Conspiracy. A 9 mm handgun and a high-capacity magazine were recovered from this location.

A third suspect, Jimmy Lee Vernon from Gardena, was arrested overnight by California Highway Patrol officers during a traffic stop in Barstow, California. He was arrested and booked at BHPD per a federal criminal complaint for robbery.

A fourth suspect, Ladell Tharpe, 37, from Los Angeles, is already in custody for an unrelated offense. Tharpe was charged in a federal criminal complaint with robbery in connection with the South Beverly Drive incident.

Evidence connecting the suspects to the South Beverly Drive crime was recovered during Wednesday’s operations. The investigation is ongoing and will not conclude, until all remaining suspects are arrested and booked.

Anyone with details about this crime is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285- 2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BHPDAlert followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org. To access video from today’s operation visit the following link: BHPD 9-21-22.