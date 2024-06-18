LOS ANGELES—On Monday, June 17, the Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, announced the arrest of two suspects responsible for Grand Theft at numerous retail stores in LAPD’s Hollenbeck Area.

The LAPD reported that the first Grand Theft transpired on March 22, at a retail store on the 3400 block of East 4th Street. The business experienced a loss of over $1,500.00. Both suspects stole merchandise at several retail stores, incurring a loss of approximately $10,700.

On June 11, the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force arrested 19-year-old Haleni Sitani, and Aniyah Mitchell, 20. A search warrant was served at both residents after the arrest. Officers recovered one firearm, one loaded high-capacity magazine, and numerous items that had been stolen from the retail stores.

Sitani was booked for 211PC – Robbery, with a bail of $50,000.00 (booking #6827116). Mitchell was booked for 487(A)PC – Grand Theft, zero bail (booking #6827124).

A third suspect is being sought. He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a two-toned zippered “Nike” sweatshirt and black sweatpants. A black Nissan Sentra was used in several of the crimes.

Anyone with details, tips, or videos/photos is asked to contact ORC@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.