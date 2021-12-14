LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department have arrested several suspects in connection to four separate incidents involving Flash Mob Robbery incidents, in which groups of people entered businesses and stole items without paying.

The four incidents transpired at the following business locations:

A business located on the 5800 block of South Vermont Avenue on November 22, 2021

A business located on the 1800 block of West Slauson Avenue on December 3, 2021

Another business located on the 5800 block of South Vermont Avenue on December 8, 2021

A business located on the 1800 West Manchester Avenue.

The LAPD reported that in one of the incidents, the suspects pushed a pregnant employee to the ground, which elevated the incident to a robbery. Officers and detectives assigned to the LAPD’s 77th Street Division were able to make two arrests for robbery and four arrests for burglary.

In a joint effort with our community partners, the LAPD received and are actively working on leads in an effort to bring those involved in these incidents to justice.

Below are the individuals that have been arrested by 77th Division Officers in connection with the Flash Mob Robberies and Burglaries that have occurred within 77th Division:

Ulloa, Maricio, (DOB)12/04/02, Booking No. 6288340, Burglary, 459PC

Torres, Angel, (DOB) 08/16/00, Booking No. 6290258, Robbery, 211PC

The other four suspects are Juveniles.

The police department continues to investigate any leads, to conduct high visibility patrols, and direct additional resources to deter any possible criminal activity. The investigations are ongoing and anyone with details regarding these types of incidents is asked to contact the LAPD.

During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.