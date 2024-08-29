SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Police Department reported on August 28, that three suspects connected to a Sherman Oaks home invasion have been arrested. The LAPD reported during the late evening hours of Monday, August 26, Metropolitan Division officers tracked a black vehicle with three suspects following a home invasion robbery in the 15200 block of Greenleaf.

With the help of Air Support Division, the officers followed the suspects from Greenleaf to the 1000 block of West 152nd Street in the city of Compton. Once the vehicle arrived at a particular residence on the 1000 West 152nd Street, three suspects ran from the vehicle, and a perimeter was quickly established. Metropolitan Division K-9 conducted a search, and all three suspects were apprehended.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

-Isaiah Rankins 22 years of age, booking number 6873050

-Juan Carlos Gonzalez 21 years of age, booking number 6873068

-Dion Hill 24 years of age, booking number 6873074

All three suspects are residents of Los Angeles and were transported to 77th Street Jail where they were booked for 211 P.C – Robbery (Home Invasion). Bail for each suspect was set at $175,000, which includes bail enhancements for prior burglaries and supervised probation for firearm possession. All three suspects are also on supervised release.

The same Metropolitan Division officer involved in locating the suspect’s vehicle, also alerted Commercial Crimes Division (CCD), which houses the FBI Major Theft Task Force (MTTF) detectives, who target organized property crime. During the early morning hours of August 27, 12 investigators from CCD, responded to the locations to further the investigation. Detectives from CCD authored a search warrant and assumed investigative responsibility at three locations in Compton and two additional locations in South Los Angeles related to these suspects. Property was recovered at the Compton residence in the 1000 West 152nd Street that was believed to have been stolen from the victim’s Sherman Oaks residence.

In response to these recent developments, LAPD Chief Dominic Choi states, “The collaboration of the various enforcement and investigative entities from within the Los Angeles Police Department is what brought this case together. We will continue to utilize resources to address residential burglaries in Encino, West Los Angeles and any other Los Angeles neighborhood being targeted by criminals. While arresting these individuals is a step in the right direction, our work is not done.”

The updated bail amount for each suspect:

Isaiah Rankins – No bail

Juan Carlos Gonzalez – $1,000,000

Dion Hill – $2,000,000

All three suspects were on supervised release during the commission of the crimes. All three suspects remain in custody. Hill’s updated booking no. is 6873215.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call Commercial Crimes Division, at (213) 486-6955, between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.