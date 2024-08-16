WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, August 14, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that suspects involved in a string of burglaries in the Woodland Hills region were arrested. The LAPD reported on August 13, around 3:30 a.m., Topanga Area patrol units responded to a burglary in progress at a shoe store in the 7200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

After arriving on the scene, authorities found a white van parked outside of the business. The occupants in the vehicle did not comply with officers’ commands and fled the scene in the van. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, which lasted less than a minute before two suspects were observed running from the vehicle in an alley to the rear of 7200 Owensmouth Avenue. Officers initiated a foot pursuit and were able to take the driver of the van, Terry Sutton, 36, into custody. The other suspect continued to flee on foot, and a perimeter was established.

Upon review of surveillance video from the business, it was determined that four suspects were involved in the burglary, and all four were in the van when they fled from the scene. Air Support and patrol resources responded and assisted with the perimeter, but the additional suspects were not located.

During the on-scene investigation, it was discovered that the same suspects burglarized one additional location nearby before burglarizing the shoe store. The secondary location was in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Preliminary video evidence depicts the same vehicle used in the burglary at the shoe store. All of the stolen items in the van have been returned to the business owners.

Sutton was booked for 459 PC, Commercial Burglary, booking number 6864575. Commercial Crimes Division has taken over investigative responsibility for this case.