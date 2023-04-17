HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The search remains for two suspects – a male and female – involved in a shooting that occurred near the Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue intersection on Friday, April 14, Canyon News confirmed with Los Angeles Police Officer Im and Officer Podany.

At 7:35 p.m., LAPD Hollywood Division officers responded to a report that a person was shot in front of the Capital One Cafe, near the Metro Red Line station and TCL Chinese Theatre.

According to Officer Im, the victim was with two witnesses when the suspects approached, and proceeded to get into a fight with one of the witnesses over money. The victim attempted to intervene when the male suspect brandished a gun and shot one round at the victim. Both suspects reportedly fled into the Red Line Hollywood/Highland Metro station platform, Citizen app reported. There is no further information on the suspect’s whereabouts at this time, LAPD Office Podany confirmed.

Attendees of the TCM Classic Film Festival – which was taking place at the TCL Chinese Theatre and Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel – received alerts to shelter in place, ABC7 reported.

Suspect one is described as a 20-year-old male, Hispanic with black hair, five foot eleven inches, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a black satchel with white writing on the strap. Suspect two is described as a 24-year old, White or Hispanic female with black hair, five foot eleven inches and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.

The victim – a 37-year-old male – was transported to a nearby trauma center suffering from a reported gunshot wound to the head. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident, or about the whereabouts of the suspects, is urged to call LAPD Hollywood Division at (213) 972-2971.