MELROSE- On Wednesday, June 22, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who are wanted for Grand Theft.

On June 6, at approximately 9:54 p.m., a Grand Theft from a vehicle occurred in the parking lot of Decker Kitchen in Westlake Village. A brown Louis Vitton purse and a white Coach wallet were reported stolen by the victim.

On June 3, two individuals were seen using the victim’s stolen credit cards at CVS Pharmacy and Zero’s clothing store in Melrose. The suspects were then pictured leaving in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact “LA Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-8477.