LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, May 9, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed detectives from the Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for stabbing a man.

The LAPD reported on April 23, around 4 p.m., patrol officers from Culver City Police Department and LAPD responded to the 9000 block of Venice Boulevard for reports of multiple suspects with knives attacking a lone male. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and transported the victim to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed details about the incident noting at around 3:50 p.m. the same day, the victim was surrounded by three suspects, a female (suspect one) and two White males (suspect two and suspect three). An argument escalated into violence when suspect 1 struck the victim with a metal rod. The situation intensified further as suspect two and suspect three joined in the assault. Suspect #1 repeatedly stabbed the victim with a large cutting instrument or knife. After the attack, the suspects fled the scene eastbound on Culver Boulevard towards Venice Boulevard.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black female, 20 to 30-years-old, with blond or orange hair, standing about 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She wore a black jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes, and was armed with a large white cutting instrument or knife.

Suspect #2 is described as a White male, 25 to 35-years-old, with blond hair, standing about 5 feet and 9 inches to 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing about 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black zipper hooded sweater, black T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a While male, 25 to 35-years-old, with blond hair, standing about 5 feet and 9 inches to 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing about 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, gray hooded jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional details or who knows the identity of the suspects, is asked to call Detective Jurado, at 310-482-6369, or via email at 32284@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.