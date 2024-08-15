BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department reported on Wednesday, August 14, that two people connected to an armed robbery have been arrested and charged.

The BHPD reported on August 10, its Detective Bureau and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed a search warrant in Southwest Los Angeles in connection with two recent armed robberies in Beverly Hills. Later that day, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly identified the suspcts inside the vehicle. The Equinox was allegedly linked to another armed robbery in Beverly Hills on August 5, during which a $30,000 Rolex was stolen.

On August 5, a victim was robbed at gunpoint on the 400 block of Doheny Rd. The suspects fled with the victim’s Rolex watch. On August 7, two suspects armed with a firearm robbed a victim dining outdoors on the 9500 block of Wilshire Blvd at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The suspects escaped with a silver Patek Philippe watch, which is estimated to be worth $1 million, from the victim’s wrist. Both suspects then fled the scene and eventually entered a blue Toyota Corolla, where Sepulveda allegedly served as the getaway driver.

During the search, evidence was seized, further solidifying the connection between the arrested individuals and the armed robberies.

Both suspects are facing federal charges, including robbery and possession of a firearm, and are awaiting further legal proceedings.

Jamer Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, 21, from Columbia was booked on PC 211 – Robbery and PC 182(a)(1) – Conspiracy. Jesus Eduardo Padron Rojas, 19, from Venezuela, was booked on PC 211 – Robbery and PC 182(a)(1) – Conspiracy.

The suspects were allegedly part of a “crime tourism” group, were charged today in a federal complaint for the armed robbery of a $1 million watch. During a search of the crew’s Airbnb, officers also discovered a handgun registered to notorious former Los Angeles Police Officer Christopher Dorner.

Sepulveda and Padron are currently in custody and made their initial court appearances. Sepulveda’s arraignment is scheduled for September 3, and Padron’s for September 19, both in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

The United States Department of Justice, the BHPD and the U.S. Homeland Security continued to investigate the matter.