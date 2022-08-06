WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Topanga patrol officers responded to a call of a dead body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street in Woodland Hills. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry.



The charred remains of a lone victim was found in the bedroom lying on the floor, partially under the bed. The victim was later identified as 81-year-old, Ok Ja Kim. She was not conscious or breathing. LAFD pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



Reports indicate that the victim’s family went to the home after not hearing from Kim. It was her family that made the initial call to 911 after discovering the body of their loved one.



Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD), LAPD Robbery Division, and LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Division also responded to the call.



LAPD Detective, Sharon Kim, referred to the neighborhood as generally quiet.



“It’s generally a quiet neighborhood, upper middle class, so a crime like this that’s violent is pretty unusual for this neighborhood.”



Homicide detectives request the public’s assistance in this case. There is currently no information on a probable suspect. Anyone with any details on the case is encouraged to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925 or after hours and on weekends call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



Anonymous callers are urged to call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org and click on Anonymous Web Tips.



