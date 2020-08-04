SANTA MONICA—A suspicious vehicle was found and removed by Santa Monica Police on Sunday, August 2, according to Santa Monica Police.

In the afternoon on August 2, Santa Monica Police notified people, “Police activity on 7th between Arizona and Santa Monica. Use alternative routes. Please stay out of the area until further notice” on their Twitter.

Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) responded to 7th Street between Arizona Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard at 12:41 p.m. Special Enforcement Bureau of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the High-Risk Tactical/Rescue Teams of the LASD, tweeted at 4:10 p.m., “#LASD Tactical Bomb Techs assisting our partners @SantaMonicaPD and@SantaMonicaFire regarding a suspicious vehicle on 7th St, Santa Monica. Vehicle has been cleared. Neighborhood safe.”

According to the Patch’s article, Santa Monica Police Lt. Joseph Cortez said that the vehicle was considered to be safe. He said, “A community member was utilizing a propane tank to operate a component of their vehicle and it did not look safe to emergency workers so they called in the experts from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department…Fortunately it was learned that there was no threat to the community.”

Vehicles may not be parked for a period exceeding 72 hours on a public street. To report an abandoned car that has been in one spot for more than three days, call 310-458-8466. A parking checker will post a warning notice on the vehicle and have it towed if it has not moved after a three day period, Santa Monica Police says on their website.