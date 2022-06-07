SHERMAN OAKS—On Friday, June 3, at 3:50 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Encino Hospital Medical Center located in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

A suspect entered the hospital through the emergency room entrance presenting himself as a patient and proceeded to attack staff, stabbing one doctor and two nurses. There was a four-hour standoff with officers, while the suspect, and his dog were in one of the rooms on the first floor near the emergency room.

First responders evacuated the first floor, as assistance was requested by officers for the Special Weapons and Tactics team.

The suspect was later identified as Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody. He was booked at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility located at 450 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles. His bond was set at $3 million.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton updated the media in video footage posted on Twitter courtesy of KTLA.

A court date of June 7 at 8:30 a.m. at Van Nuys Superior Court Department S has been set for the suspect at 14400 Erwin Street Mall.

The stabbing comes one day after a gunman opened fire in a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital killing four people.