STUDIO CITY—On Wednesday, January 4, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department served a search warrant to a homeowner in the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive. The Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to assist police

after the people inside barricaded themselves in an hour’s long stand-off.



One individual barricaded himself on the roof, refusing to come down. The SWAT team assisted by coaxing the man down from the roof, who was arrested without further incident.



Officers used a specific sort of gas to evacuate the occupants inside the home. According to an unnamed witness, the homeowner is a well-known music producer.



According to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the LAPD, “They [the police] were there to serve a search warrant on a residence and to look for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who they believed to be at the residence. There is one male that came out. He does reside there. He is not the ADW suspect but is being detained pending the service of the search warrant.”