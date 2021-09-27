CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for service at a residence in the 2100 block of Wellington Road. The LAPD reported on Saturday, September 24 around 9:30 a.m. officers from the Wilshire Division responded to a radio call of a possible attempted suicide.

Officers attempted to contact the occupants of the home by knocking on the front door. It was determined there was no trouble at the home, and the call was likely a “swatting” incident. The term “swatting” refers to someone who places a false emergency call for service, generally of a nature which causes a large police response. The “swatting” practice is dangerous and places the community and first responders in harm’s way.

A report for Electronic 9-1-1 abuse was completed. The investigation is ongoing and Major Crimes Division is writing a search warrant to aid in attempts to identify the individual(s) responsible for this crime. The investigation is preliminary, and it is unknown if there is any connection to a prior incident at the same residence.

Anyone with details is asked to call Major Crimes Division at 213-486-7280. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit ww.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.