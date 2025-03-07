HOLLYWOOD—Will the real Rafe Hernandez please standup on “Days of Our Lives”? Rafe Hernandez is actually back in Salem, but no one believes him, and he doesn’t recall his entire turmoil in the tunnels at the hands of EJ DiMera, then being moved to that house, where he was held captive by EJ and Kristen and her whacky mother, Rachel. It was a whirlwind of mayhem, and who would have guessed that the DiMera clan is about to get away with committing heinous crimes yet again, but maybe not.

EJ injected Rafe with the memory wiping drug courtesy of Dr. Rolf. Rafe awoke back home, with Gabi, Shawn and Jada demanding the truth. They assumed he was Arnold, thanks to Stephanie’s hunch that the former pig lines up properly with past behavior she encountered. Arnold was shipped away by Rita and EJ just as the entire truth was blowing up in the DiMera’s clan’s face.

This is slightly problematic because after Arnold hoodwinked Jada at their wedding, she lost her position as Police Commissioner courtesy of Paulina and became an emotional mess. It resulted in her turning to Shawn, her former partner for comfort. In the process, the two got hot and heavy and Jada CHEATED on Rafe, who was loyal to his fiancé because he was being held captive.

Steve played a crucial role in helping rescue Ava, and exposed little Rachel and big Rachel in the process. At long last something is being done with that wicked little Devil who has been forced to attend therapy. Hell, she might do a bit better if she sustained a little detention. The constant coverups by Brady and Kristen is the reason she is so devious to begin with.

Ava was livid about EJ, Rachel and Kristen all refusing to let her escape. However, Kristen knew exactly what she was doing by having an ace up her sleeve as it pertains to Rachel. If Belle were to press charges and trust me she wants to, Rachel could be taken from Brady and Kristen by Child Protective Services. Ava was talked out of pressing charges thanks to Brady, but she was none too pleased. It resulted in Kristen gloating and being cheerful that Belle doesn’t have a case.

It was so glorious to see Ava slap the mess out of Kristen and guess what, there wasn’t a single thing that Kristen could do, but take it. EJ on the other hand was gloating too, but has added more enemies to his list, now Ava, Brady, Gabi, Jada, Shawn, Belle and even his son Johnny. Johnny and Chanel have decided to adopt after his wife’s recent health scare. Belle is not pleased that Ava won’t cooperate, which means Kristen, Rachel and EJ won’t face the music. Belle you should learn a lesson from your sister Sami who knows how devious EJ can be. She warned little sister, but she refused to listen.

This is great news for Tate and Sophia who are hoping to have their child adopted by Johnny and Chanel of all people, but Amy Choi was not pleased when she went to the DiMera mansion to learn more about Chanel and Johnny, but was not happy to say the least. It was a you know what show and Johnny was not pleased with his dad and his antics, he so much so threatened to kill him if he discovers that EJ had anything to do with Rafe’s disappearance.

It feels like a gearing up for something wicked to happen to EJ or Kristen and rightfully so. I love a good villain on daytime TV, but I hate when the villain is never forced to suffer for their sins. It just feels good to see evil get punished when they do wrong. Perhaps I am morally wrong saying that, but so be it, it is expected in the universe.

“Days” is FINALLY tackling the mystery involving John Black which will ultimately led to sadness as Marlena, Brady and the rest of Salem learns about his demise. One thing I can say, at least the soap is planning to give Drake Hogestyn a great sendoff. I mean he has only played the iconic character for decades on the soap opera, he deserves a fitting ending.

Chad and Cat feel like they are getting a bit closer, just as Leo has scored a position back at the spectator this time as a reporter. Another romance worth discussing is Doug and Holly. They have great chemistry together and it’s great seeing Tate squirm a bit and have to see Holly have a connection with someone besides Tate.

If there is more drama in the romance department it is courtesy of Joy, Stephanie and Alex. Yes, Stephanie and Alex might be together, but Joy is not going anywhere. Not only has she landed a job at Titan, she is about to be working with Alex at the same time. Also, Joy might be pregnant, and Stephanie is aware of that, but she has no confirmation just yet. I suspect Joy might be pregnant and this makes a complicated love triangle more complicated. Why?

Philip and Xander are actually working well together, but that secret about Philip’s duplicity is still lingering and I expect Sarah or Stephanie to slip up sooner than later. Lots of chaos is erupting on “Days of Our Lives” and I cannot wait to see EJ and Kristen face the music, as it’s long overdue.