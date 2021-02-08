BEVERLY HILLS—Actor Sylvester Stallone listed his Beverly home for $110 million. The property is located in North Beverly Park, a coveted and exclusive gated neighborhood where celebrities such as Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy have purchased property or reside.

Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are planning to move to the East Coast in Florida inside their $35.38 million home.

The Beverly Hills estate has 8 beds and 9.5 and a half bathrooms, which sit on a 3.47 acre lot. Built in 1944, the single family home has a contemporary Mediterranean style and eight-car garage. It was last bought in 2019 for $10,096,274. There are two-story entry steps leading down to the formal living room with views to Rodeo Drive and beyond. The main level features two powder rooms, a formal dining room, a massive kitchen, breakfast room and office. Amenities include a professional theater, gym, cigar room with an air-filtration system, and bar with floor to ceiling steel-framed French doors opening to a putting green and landscape.

The main house features 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, including a master suite with sauna, steam and office with terrace, three en-suite bedrooms and two maids. The two-story Richard Landry-designed guest house includes two en-suite bedrooms and a fully-equipped kitchen. The grounds showcase a massive patio, infinity pool, spa, and art studio. Additionally, there is a wine cellar, library, and media room.

Nearby schools include Warner Avenue Elementary School, University Senior High School Charter, and Walter Reed Middle School. The neighborhood median listing price is $3,697,000, and has a median sale price of $3,200,000.

Stallone, 74, is known for his role in the “Rocky” films, and recently appeared in the 2015 boxing film “Creed” (2015), alongside Michael B. Jordan. He won an Academy Award in 1976 for “Rocky” and appeared in the film “Rambo: First Blood” in 1982. Some of his achievements include the David di Donatello Award for Best Foreign Actor for “Rocky” in 1977, KCFCC Award for Best Actor for the film, “Rocky” in 1977, and the Golden Camera Award for Best International Actor’ n 2004.