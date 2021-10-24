UNITED STATES—If there is anything that I am learning about life as I get older it is that things don’t always go your way in life. You’re told that if you work hard you’ll always see the results you want and I used to think that, but I don’t. Sometimes you can be the hardest worker in the world and you still don’t get those results that you want in life.

The biggest thing I’m learning is that you sometimes have to take risks when it comes to work and your career. I use the term interchangeable depending on how people feel about the terminology. Sometimes as Americans we get stuck in this complacent pattern where we stay at a job where we are just unhappy. We are miserable, the thought of going to work sends chills down the spine, we can’t sleep at night because we’re worried about something that has to be done, what could go wrong or what we have to do, you have the boss form hell who complains about every single thing, sometimes the stupidest things ever.

You have more negative energy about work than positive energy. What does that say about your place of employment? It may not be the best environment for you. I know so many people as a result of the pandemic who had career changes. They had been at a place of business for years, in some cases at least a decade and they just got fed up, they found another job that respects them a bit more and pays a bit more and their stress level has completely dropped as a result.

They took a risk and it paid off. In the work arena you sometimes have to take that gamble even though it can be scary as hell, you never know what you are capable of until you walk the plank as people say. If you’re not happy with how things are going you have to consider a few options. Make a list of all the things you love about your job. Make a list of all the things you hate about your job. Now compare the two lists. Do you have more things that you like than you hate? If you do your answer should be obvious. However, do you have more hates than likes? That is indeed a very telling sign and it forces you to do a bit of soul searching.

Can you continue to deal with the stress that comes with the job and find some level of positive energy as a result? That is a difficult question to ask, but here’s the thing America, it is a valid question you have to ask. If you’re not happy with something you have to consider options available to you to change what is going on. Now perhaps you can have a conversation with your place of employment about things that can be done to change how you feel. If your employer is not willing to work with you, and you’re reached that point of utter frustration its best to start seeking employment elsewhere.

I am indeed a firm believer that you give notice to your employer before just vacating. In addition, you want to have a job landed before your quit your current place of employment. At least have 2-3 weeks of work in at your new place of employment so you at least have a paycheck before you quit your current job. That is sometimes easier said than done, but if you can finagle a way to work two jobs for a short period of time so you can smoothly transition make it happen.

What I have learned about taking that risk in life when it comes to a career change is that it opens your eyes to your self-worth. You realize how skilled you are, but it also forces your employer who took you for granted to discover what a good worker they had. However, that treatment ultimately forced you to make a decision that may not have been on the table. They didn’t appreciate you and as a result they lost you and sometimes when you quit a job there is a reason for it. You were not happy, so if you’re not happy find the thing that makes you happy. What do you enjoy doing? What are you good at? Find it, nurture it and never look back.

Written By Jason Jones