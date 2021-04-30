UNITED STATES—Log home cabins have become prevalent things to own. Many people use them to go to them when they need some relaxation. They are nice, cozy, and small – ideal for periodic homes. Once you buy or build such a home, you are responsible for their maintenance. If you want your log cabin to serve you well for many years, you need to take good care of it.

Since these tiny houses are wooden, you have to apply some wood treatment solutions to protect them from the outside. Many treatment films can save the log well from different weather conditions. Also, it would be best if you watch it from mildew and fungus, so the wood will not rot. Indoor cleaning is also necessary. If you have put carpets in your log cabin, then they will surely get dirty quickly.

How Often Should You Clean Your Log Cabin?

Spring is usually the best time for thorough cleaning of the log cabin, both outside and inside. Cleaning during warmer months will give the cabin a whole new look and prepare it for the colder months ahead. Start with performing an inspection and making a list of things that need cleaning. Check what needs fixing, and examine everything inside and outside. Also, do not forget to check the roof, gutters, and chimney.

When you start cleaning your cabin, you will begin to notice even more things that need cleaning than when you were inspecting. That is a good thing because you will not miss anything. Ensure you get rid of all visible dirt, dust, spider webs, animal feces, and other things. You can use some mild detergent, lukewarm water, and a brush to clean those things. However, if you have sofas, chairs, and other stuff with upholstery, it is best to call professionals to clean that for you.

Other Things To Check And Do

Doing annual pest control is necessary to keep your cabin free of insects. Timber is often affected by various infestations, so check this regularly, and clean your place often to keep infestations away. Finally, clean your gutters to keep the water flowing freely. Remove leaves and possibly some animals that may have nested inside.

If you have not cleaned or maintained the log cabin for some time, you should start by restoring its former look. Perform some preservation techniques, do staining and sealing, if necessary. Indoors would help if you started by dusting and vacuuming first and then calling professional services like those mentioned above.

These were some things to keep in mind regarding log cabin maintenance. Use this advice to maintain your cabin in great shape. Keep your place clean both inside and outside, and it will serve you well for many years to come.