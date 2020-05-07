BEL AIR－Talia Shire, who is best known for her roles in ‘The Godfather,’ and the ‘Rocky’ series, has released her latest film “Working Man” which was released on Tuesday, May 5.

Shire played the wife of a Rust Belt factory worker in her latest film “Working Man.” She told the Los Angeles Times, “Freud says to be happy; a man needs a job and he needs love. This film speaks to that, which is pretty powerful at this moment in time.” She also said the film speaks to the dream and the transition everyone is going through in society. “It really spoke to my soul. We all need a reason to get up in the morning.”

“I saw it as a girl, and the beauty of it, the mythology of it, enraptured me. I love dance and movement, and it just cuts together so beautifully.” Shire told the Los Angeles Times that she has spent her time watching “The Red Shoes” in self-isolation. Shire also mentioned that she has been listening to Bach. “He can get me through this very tough energy we’re going through now.”

Shire played the role as Connie Corleone in her brother Francis Ford Coppola’s film “The Godfather” and its sequels. For The Godfather: Part ll, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the Academy Award. Her role as Adrian Pennino in the “Rocky” series also paved the way for her glory. She was nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, and the Academy Award for the Best Actress. She won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Shire said she has spent time performing Shakespeare in her Bel Air home for the past few weeks due to the quarantine.