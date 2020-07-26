HOLLYWOOD—The longtime television and game-show host Regis Philbin, 88, died Friday, July 24 from natural causes.

Throughout his television career, Philbin had several health issues including undergoing angioplasty in 1993, triple bypass surgery for plaque in his arteries in March 2007, and also a hip replacement in December 2009.

Regis Francis Xavier Philbin was on born August 25, 1931. He was the son of US Marine Frank Philbin. He was raised in Bronx, New York and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1949. He also attended University of Notre Dame where he earned a sociology degree in 1953. According to IMDb, he served in the Navy and was last stationed at NAB Coronado with Lading Ship Squadron One, serving as a Supply Officer. He initiated his career in Television and received his own show in San Diego called Regis Philbin Show which aired in 1964. He kickstarted his career Joey Bishop’s partner on The Joey Bishop Show.

He was very renowned on local talk shows, appearing on A.M. Los Angeles and Regis Philbin’s Saturday Night in St. Louis. Regis moved back to New York in 1983 and hosted The Morning Show, which was renamed three years later as Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee and renamed once more in 2001 as Live! With Regis and Kelly. He also hosted Who Wants to Be A Millionaire in 1999, hosted the first season of America’s Got Talent with Pier Morgan, Brandy Norwood and David Hasselhoff and ABC’s This Is Your Life.

Regis won Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding talk show host for Live! In 2001 and 2011 and outstanding game show host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. According to People, he also attained a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003 and Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008. Philbin is also the recipient of the Guinness World Record for most hours on U.S. television.

Regis is survived by his daughters J.J Philbin and Joanna Philbin and his wife Joy Philbin along with his first wife Catherine Faylen and daughter Amy Philbin.