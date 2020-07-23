CALIFORNIA — Singer Tamar Braxton, 43, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso, who called 911 to report the incident. Police officers were dispatched to the Ritz Carlton Residences in the 900 blocks of Olympic Boulevard on Friday, July 17 at approximately 9:45 a.m.

When police officers and ambulance officials arrived on the scene, they found Grammy Award nominee unconscious. Reports indicate the songstress possibly overdosed; Adefeso believed it may have been a suicide attempt.

Braxton was taken to California Hospital Medical Center and after examination, the singer was found to be in stable condition. No additional reports on the incident have been indicated.

Tamar Braxton started her singing career in 1990 as a member of The Braxtons, a singing group with her sisters that specialized in R&B. Tamar’s solo album “Money Can’t Buy You Love” was released in 2000 with a Top Five R&B song “Love and War,” and a fan favorite released in late in 2012.

Braxton has appearances as a host on VH1′s “To Catch a Beautician,” “Coupled & Quarantined,” and “Braxton Family Values,” with her siblings Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina. Earlier this week ‘WE TV’ dropped the trailer for Tamar’s new reality series, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life,” which was due to launch on July 30.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.