SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department disclosed on December 5 that a suspect has been arrested in connection to an assault that transpired at Palisades Park. The incident transpired on December 1, at approximately 8:55 a.m., when officers arrived at the 200 block of Palisades Park about an assault in progress.

Officers found a transient male later identified as Tamarquis Burke actively strangling another male. The officers immediately intervened. The victim, who was also experiencing homelessness, could be heard pleading for help as officers ran towards him.

Burke quickly responded to officers’ commands to release the victim and was handcuffed without further incident. During the investigation, several witnesses told officers that the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Tamarquis Isiah Burke, 31, was arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail for Attempted Homicide. He is being held on $2,025,000 bail.

Anyone with details related to this individual or the assault is asked to contact Detective McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.