SANTA MONICA—On August 29, the city of Santa Monica disclosed in a press release that Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Metro, will increase safety and reduce fare evasion, expanding its TAP-to-Exit Program to the downtown Santa Monica E Line station starting September 3.

“Public transit is a key tool for residents, workers and visitors to Santa Monica, and we encourage everyone to get out of their cars and reduce impacts to the environment by taking a bus, train or bike instead of driving,” said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. “At the same time, we need our transit systems to be safe and make sure people are using them as intended. That includes paying your fare and following the rules. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this program will have.”

Santa Monica was chosen as the first site for TAP-to-Exit expansion, following Metro’s successful pilot at the North Hollywood station.

According to Metro, the TAP-to-Exit pilot received positive feedback from riders. Within two months, it reported crime and other issues such as fights, drug use and graffiti on the B-Line decreased by more than 40 percent, according to reports via Metro’s Transit Watch app. In an ongoing survey of North Hollywood riders, 91 percent stated that the pilot made the station feel cleaner and 86 percent stated that they feel safer.

“We value our ongoing partnership with the county and Metro and continue to have productive discussions about how to make the E Line safer for all,” said City Manager David White. “I’m tremendously pleased that Metro has chosen Santa Monica as its first site for the TAP-to-Exit expansion, heeding our calls for increased security. This is the first of many improvements we can look forward to as we leverage regional resources to ensure a Clean & Safe, Sustainable & Connected Santa Monica.”

Santa Monica leaders continue to work with Metro and the county on additional system improvements, such as added homeless outreach and updates to the End of Line Policy.

“The implementation of the TAP-to-Exit program at the Downtown Santa Monica terminus marks another significant step in the county’s efforts to enhance safety in our community,” said Santa Monica Police Chief Ramόn Batista. “Metro programs like this, combined with the work SMPD officers are doing in the downtown area, are crucial in achieving our shared goal of a safe Santa Monica.”

TAP-to-Exit is a common fare compliance practice around the world and in major transit systems across the nation, including Bay Area Rapid Transit, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Metropolitan-Atlanta Regional Transit Authority.

The implementation of TAP-to-Exit is anticipated to have positive impacts on the experience of riders of regional transit, including users of Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus. It also pairs with new state law that allows the Santa Monica Department of Transportation to refuse service to riders who have been routinely cited for policy infractions, and/or arrested or convicted for a misdemeanor or felony committed on buses or transit facilities.

“The expansion of Metro’s TAP-to-Exit program, paired with the implementation of SB 1417, will work in tandem to improve conditions for both transit riders and operators in our region,” Santa Monica Transportation Director Anuj Gupta said. “Additionally, the measures support the Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to enhance travel on Big Blue Bus, through initiatives like our Transit Safety Officer program and bus stop improvement project, which collectively aim to provide a safe, convenient and attractive alternative to driving.”

Metro plans to implement the program with outreach and education in the first week. Starting Tuesday, September 10, those who have not paid their fare could face citations and fines.

“We want Santa Monicans and everyone across our transit system to have a welcoming, comfortable, and safe experience on Metro. Expanding the TAP to exit program to the Downtown Santa Monica E Line Station is an additional way Metro is improving customer experience and safety,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath. “If you are a regular E Line rider, or if you are beach bound, get your TAP card ready! You can also sign up for the LIFE program to get up to 20 rides per month at no cost.”