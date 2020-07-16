AMERICA — On July 16, Target announced that it will require customers to wear masks in its stores as a result of the rise in coronavirus.

Although most Target locations already enforce this rule, this policy will officially be implemented in all stores starting August 1.

“This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations,” Target said in a statement.

Target has also declared that it will provide disposable masks for customers who don’t have one upon entering the store.

Target joins other major retailers with this decision to require masks in all store locations, including Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Starbucks, and CVS.

The requirement of masks in stores has been a controversial political topic throughout the nation, and retailers have hesitated in making masks mandatory out of fear of angering customers.

Many incidents of confrontations with customers over wearing masks have been caught on video and shared on social media platforms.

However, retailers have decided to make this a rule as a result of recent surges in the virus, notably in California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

In its statement, CVS noted that it was “not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

Recently, Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama and Arkansas have also passed statewide mandates requiring masks in public places.