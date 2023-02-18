PHOENIX—In the heart of the gorgeous Phoenix desert on the eve of Super Bowl LVII, the opulent Chateaux Luxe hosted the annual Taste Of The NFL on Saturday, February 11. The Super Bowl is about more than just football, it offered a delicious smorgasbord that tickled the taste buds of foodies too.

Taste of the NFL is hosted and curated by culinary superstars, Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher.

Some of the delightful dishes available included: Andrew Zimmern’s Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Carla Hall’s Root Beer Glazed Chicken, Tim Love’s Texas Goat Birria Tacos with Lime Spiked Sandhill Wild Rice, Lasheeda Perry’s Caramel Apple Oatmeal Cream Pies, and Mark Bucher’s Ultimate D.C. Chili Burger.

The food is not the only thing fans have to look forward to, NFL players and celebrity guests will also be in attendance. Canyon News bumped into ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele.

The SportsCenter host accurately picked the winner. “I think the Chiefs will win by a field goal,” as she stood in front of a giant 15 foot charcuterie display.

It was an extravagant array of food from the United States and all around the world. One course ran away with the MVP-Carla Hall’s PopCorner’s Soul Nachos.

The famous TV chef, and bestselling author was front and center, in her element on-stage cooking and cracking jokes as the wildly enthusiastic crowd cheered her on.

Once the gooey pimento cheese was flowing off the tortilla chips like lava, the adoring fans got to sample the best Nachos ever. Ms. Hall even spotted me and asked if I wanted a hug, a truly sweet woman.

Founded in 1992 by Wayne Kostroski, Taste of the NFL has for 31 years been on the front lines of raising awareness and generating funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. One of the other sponsors is GENYOUth, a national non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities, announced its partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation, and Frito-Lay to assist the NFL, during this highly anticipated Super Bowl weekend purpose-driven culinary event.

The National Football League (NFL) will donate a portion of event proceeds to GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund, which is dedicated to providing equipment and resources to help deliver and distribute school meals to the 30 million students nationwide who rely on them for their daily nutrition needs.

Taste of the NFL 2023 was a Culinary Joyride as part of Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.