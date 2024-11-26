LOS ANGELES—On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that detectives with the Southwest Division Sexual Assault Investigations are seeking additional victims and witnesses in a series of sexual assaults by a Los Angeles based tattoo artist, suspect, Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, 28.

The LAPD reported that two separate sexual assault incidents involving Wilkerson occurred on December 18, 2023 and February 16, 2024. The first sexual assault occurred at Wilkerson’s tattoo shop located in Newton area and the second occurred in a residence in Southwest Division, both victims were 25-year-old females.

On October 29, 2024, officers from the LAPD Operations South Bureau located Wilkerson and arrested him. On November 20, 2024, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged Wilkerson with four felony sexual assault charges including: (2) counts of 261(a)(3) PC – Rape of Drug/Intoxicated victim, (1) count of 287(c)(2)(a) PC – Forcible Oral Copulation, and (1) count of 287(i) – Oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance.

Wilkerson is in custody pending a preliminary hearing, Booking Number 6921725. Wilkerson is known on Instagram as “frankokhalifa” and also uses the name “Franko.” In addition, Wilkerson creates rap music under the name “Franko Khalifa.”

“He preyed upon young women who hired him for his tattoo artistry,” said Detective Robert Smey, a Southwest Division Sexual Assault Investigator. “Once he gained their trust, the assaults occurred. Now that these brave young women have told their story, hopefully more will be encouraged to step forward and seek justice.”

Anyone who may have been a victim of Wilkerson is asked to contact the LAPD.