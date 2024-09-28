HOLLYWOOD—So there is indeed a reason that Taylor Hayes returned to Los Angeles on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” What is that reason? Taylor’s medical diagnosis was revealed last week on “B&B” and we learned that Dr. Li is aware that Taylor is suffering from heart failure. Yes, this is brutal news to hear, but makes total sense as to why Taylor is back in LA and spending more time than ever with her kids, grandkids and Ridge.

Yes, I thought Taylor was back to go after Ridge, which I still believe is true, but there is NO WAY the show brought Taylor Hayes back to the forefront to kill her off in a few months. MARK MY WORDS IT AIN’T HAPPENING! If anything, there will be some sort of misdiagnosis, or perhaps Taylor will get another heart and her love for Ridge will be showcased and we can expect to see the love triangle back in the mix.

Yes, viewers should get prepared to see Ridge, Taylor and Brooke battle it out for Ridge’s affection. Who is Ridge’s one true love? We know it’s Brooke, but then you have to recall he shares three kids with Taylor and only one with Brooke, with RJ. Is the chemistry there between Thorsten Kaye and Rebecca Budig? I don’t see it just yet and I’ve seen Budig on the screen for a few weeks now. Krista Allen had stronger chemistry with the actor in my opinion.

This news is going to be devastating to Steffy, but we can only hope that Taylor’s news brings Thomas back to Los Angeles. Perhaps, perhaps, he’ll be married to Paris, that could only bring more strife for Hope. Steffy and Taylor are already sharing tender moments. It’s like the series is screaming to Steffy tragedy is headed her way.

Let’s chat about Hope, she nearly lost the Hope for the Future Collection, but Steffy wielding her power gave her another chance, granted she steers clear of Finn. Yes, Finn doesn’t seem to get that Steffy is adamant she steers clear of Hope, but nope, not happening. Hope and Finn bonded some more after attending a musical concert, and that moment was caught by Steffy of all people.

Do you all get the feeling that the writers are trying to do with Steffy, Hope and Finn, precisely what they did with Brooke, Ridge and Taylor? It is starting to feel like that more and more people. The only other tale worth discussing involves Katie and Bill. Will they, or won’t they? It has happened time and time again with these two. It doesn’t help that Will is pushing for his parents to reunite, despite Katie having some reservations. Bill seems back on the “I want Katie train.” Yeah, he disclosed of Poppy really quickly after it was revealed that Luna was the murderer of Tom and Hollis. I mean I liked the chemistry between Poppy and Bill, but Bill and Katie for like the fourth or fifth time now? I’ve already lost count, and I don’t care to see them together.

Writers give us something fresh at this point already because the recycling storylines are just not clicking with the viewers right now and it makes you want to change the channel a lot sooner than later. We’re about to head into November Sweeps and you know what the biggest storyline that this soap opera has is Taylor Hayes might be dying, but we know she isn’t. Talk about a massive disappointment, and Li is just literally giving Finn every clue possible to connect the dots that her patient who is dying is Steffy’s mother.