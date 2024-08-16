HOLLYWOOD—Well that was indeed a surprise I did not see coming from “The Bold and the Beautiful.” What’s that? It is the return of the character Dr. Taylor Hayes, however, she is not being portrayed by Krista Allen, she is being portrayed by “All My Children” and “General Hospital” alum Rebecca Budig. Yes, I had to do a double take on this one because this is a face I didn’t expect.

Why? Budig appears incredibly young, so for me it gives the dynamic that she could be Steffy and Thomas’ sister, not their mother. So I actually have to see some screen interaction between the actors to see precisely if they mesh or if it’s a potential miscast.

Why is this important? Steffy feels like she is losing her father Ridge, to Brooke, so there is an ally who will absolutely be in Steffy’s corner. Why is this intriguing? Well, the war between Steffy and Hope has been heating up, and with Hope still fantasizing about Finn, who is happily married to Steffy by the way, things could get ugly. Yes, there has been plenty of teases, but I feel the writers might finally pull the trigger on Hope making a move on Finn causing all sorts of mayhem in the process.

In addition, if we have Taylor back in the mix it feels like she could make another play for Ridge which means we are looking at another never-ending love triangle between these three. Like really? Didn’t we just get over this recently after Taylor and Ridge almost tied the knot and that Thomas bombshell blew things to bits? It feels like Ridge made his decision, so what Steffy and Taylor plan to split apart Brooke and Ridge, the viewers will have to wait and see.

The writers absolutely have something cooking if they have Dr. Taylor Hayes back in the mix. The other big narrative is that involving Poppy and the deaths of Hollis and Tom. Luna stumbled upon Tom’s backpack and those letters he wrote to Poppy about being the father of Luna. Luna was stunned, shocked and frightened and spilled the news to RJ, who immediately told Katie.

Yes, Katie has been front-and-center for weeks with Bill finally moving on from his relationship with her to Poppy. Yes, Poppy burst on the scene and with Luna in tow, after denying she revealed that Luna is his daughter. A DNA test was conducted, but as always remember, a DNA test can be fixed easily. All the evidence points towards Poppy, which means she is not the guilty party. It is way too easy and whenever the soap arena does such you can expect a curveball.

Katie railed to Bill to open his eyes and realize he’s in serious danger. With that said, Bill was front and center when Poppy was arrested by authorities for Tom and Hollis’ deaths. So who do I think is the killer? It feels like it is Li. I always knew there had to be another reason that Li despised her sister and I suspect it’s because Luna is not Bill or Tom’s daughter, she belongs to Jack her husband. Tell me what other reason would anyone want to off Tom and Hollis? They are such secondary characters, does anyone truly care.

Li has just done a complete 360 as a character. She was someone that you liked and seemed composed. Now, she is always saying some of the craziest things and just seems like such a wildcard. Now look, if Li is not the killer I will be flabbergasted and that will be a welcome twist. However, if she turns out to be the killer, what a way for the writers to tank a character who was sweet to begin and then turned out to be no better than Sheila Carter herself, not good “Bold and Beautiful.”