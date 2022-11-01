HOLLYWOOD- Taylor Swift is just amazing, she has become the first artist in history to claim every slot in the top of the US singles chart. She has surpassed Drake, who held the previous record of nine top singles in September 2021. Before him, the Beatles scored eight top 10s in 1964. Swift’s chart domination is thanks to her latest album, Midnights, which has become 2022’s fast-selling release. The 2-year-old claims the number one spot with the single Anti-Hero, who chorus, “It’s Me. Hi! I’m the problem, it’s me,” has quickly become a Tik Tok trend. All 13 of the songs on Midnight’s standard edition make the top 15, interrupted only by Sam Smith’s Unholy at 11 and Steve Lacy’s Bad Habits at 12. Swift took fans by surprise when she announced the new album in the closing moments of the 2022 MTV VMA’s in New Jersey back in August. She has described the record as the story of “13 sleepness nights scattered throughout my life” and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

Midnights debuted at number one in the US album chart, selling 1.4 million copies-with more than one million of those on CD and vinyl, an almost unheard of figure in the streaming era. No question about it that her career is super successful now. She did have her struggles, you are going to love this story. Someone who apparently went to high school with her posted a video on TikTok. The person spoke very candidly about how people were incredibly mean to the singer during her school days. For whatever reason, they just didn’t like her. They bullied her and made her feel completely less than. This went on for years. Eventually, she left school and started being home-schooled, partly due to the bullying and partly due to her career. In 2009, Taylor’s second album rocked the music world. Her name was everywhere and she was being nominated and given awards from every major ceremony around the globe.

One of them ws the Country Music Association Awards (The CMAs) which were taking place close to her hometown. The singer decided to invite her entire high school to those awards, and obviously, all the kids were overjoyed at the thought of being at such a prestigious event. Little did they know that Taylor would go on to win nearly every award they gave out. Like all of them. And she performed 3 or 4 songs during the show. And they had to sit through it all. Some of them were even forced to hold signs up that said: “I love Taylor Swift” while looking at the back of her head. Yes, they were forced to support the very person they were so mean to…while looking at the back of her head!

The following year Taylor released a song called “Mean”…. This was the chorus: “Someday, I’ll be living in a big old city and all you’re ever gonna be is mean.” The classmate -in the TikTok video-then looks at the camera and says, “We totally deserved it. Touche Taylor! Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Her accolades include 11 Grammy Awards, including 3 Album of the Year wins; 34 American Music Awards, the most for an act; 29 Billboard Music Awards, the most for a woman; and an Emmy Award. She has been featured on rankings such as Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100 and Forbes Celebrity 100.

Two weeks ago, she did it again and crashed Spotify, in just 24 hours, “Midnights” broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in history! And yes… those classmates… all they will ever be is mean.

Rose’s Scoop: The CMA’s will be held on November 9 on ABC. Condolences go out to the family of Jerry Lee Lewis who passed away on October 28, 2022.