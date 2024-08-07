NEW YORK—On Tuesday, August 6, the contenders for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were announced and guess who led all contenders? Shouldn’t be a surprise it was Taylor Swift, but I have to pause: didn’t MTV stop showing music videos quite some time ago? Like are music videos even being made anymore and if so, they are not highly publicized, and does anyone actually care?

Swift picked up a total of 10 nominations, but I’m scratching my head that Beyonce, who had an album that totally surprised a TON of people in 2024 is missing from the Video of the Year and Artist of the Year categories. Hello, this is Beyonce, so what am I missing?

Following Swift was Post Malone with 9 nominations, followed by Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem with 6 nominations apiece.

FYI, the fans will be voting for the nominees so that should tell you what you need to know regaring who will win and who will NOT be winning. Fans will be able to cast their vote up until August 30. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Video of the Year

-Ariana Grande “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

-Billie Eilish “LUNCH”

-Doja Cat “Paint the Town Red”

-Eminem “Houdini”

-SZA “Snooze”

-Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

Artist of the Year

-Ariana Grande

-Taylor Swift

-Bad Bunny

-Eminem

-SZA

-Sabrina Carpenter

Song of the Year

-Beyonce “Texas Hold ‘Em”

-Jack Harlow “Lovin On Me”

-Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Expresso”

-Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

-Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

-Benson Boone

-Chappell Roan

-Gracie Abrams

-Shaboozey

-Teddy Swims

-Tyla

Best Pop

-Camilla Cabello

-Dua Lipa

-Olivia Rodrigo

-Sabrina Carpenter

-Tate McRae

-Taylor Swift

Best R&B

-Alicia Keys “Lifeline”

-Muni Long “Made for Me”

-SZA “Snooze”

-Tyla “Water”

-Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage “Good Good”

-Victoria Monet “On My Mama”

Best Hip-Hop

-Drake feat. Sexyy Red and SZA “Rich Baby Daddy”

-Eminem “Houdini”

-GloRilla “Yeah Glo!”

-Gunna “fukumean”

-Megan Thee Stallion “BOA”

-Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti “FE!N”

Best Rock

-Bon Jovi “Legendary”

-Cold Play “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

-Green Day “Dilemma”

-Kings of Leon “Mustang”

-Lenny Kravitz “Human”

-U2 “Atomic City”

Best Alternative

-Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

-Bleachers “Tiny Moves”

-Hozier “Too Sweet”

-Imagine Dragons “Eyes Closed”

-Linkin Park “Friendly Fire”

-Teddy Swims “Lose Control (Live)”

The actual winner will be announced live on Tuesday, September 12 (what an odd day) from the UBS Arena in New York. The ceremony will be televised on MTV at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the 2024 ceremony has not been disclosed to the public.