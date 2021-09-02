SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division, Abused Child Section is asking for the public’s assistance after they arrested a teacher, Jason Bissell at Notre Dame High School on August 26 for suspicion of child molestation.

LAPD Detectives arrested Bissell, after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct by him, while he was employed at Notre Dame High School. He has been employed at the school since 2006.

The investigation was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Upon reviewing the case the District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against Bissell.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Jason Bissell to contact Juvenile Division Detectives at (818) 374-5415. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.