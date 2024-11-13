CHINO, CALIFORNIA—On November 5, an unnamed teacher employed by Chino Valley Unified School District, working as a teacher at Chino High School reportedly went on a rampage after a student walked into his classroom with a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat on election day.



The teacher reportedly accused the student of “voting for a rapist.” Language alert. Sensitive readers beware. Foul language was shouted by the teacher at the student wearing the MAGA hat. It was all captured by cell phone. The incident has since gained attention on social media. This happened over a week ago. Some media outlets are attempting to stifle the story.



Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow for the American Culture Project obtained an audio recording of the incident.



“Just do the warm-up, I’m Pi**ed. People voting for a freaking rapist and I’m pi**ed off. I don’t care, fire the hell out of me. I’m fighting for my daughter, my nieces, their rights.”



The teacher then sees the cell phone. “Turn it off and go back to your freaking seat now! Go!”



The teacher can now be heard on the video recording requesting security.



“Can you send security up? I have a boy who has a Trump hat on and I’m not going to tolerate it today.”



The teacher is now speaking to the student again.



“I don’t care if you have a Harris hat or a Trump hat, you’re out of here. You know better. Then, tell Miller. (The principal).’ I should have a right to vote for a rapist and a child molester,’ go for it. I don’t give a F***!” the teacher continues.



“Tell Miller that you’re allowed to wear a freaking rapist hat. Go for it! Tell your mom. Get out of my class. You can’t get rid of 20 million immigrants, but Trump should actually leave the country because Native Americans own this land….” The teacher then could be heard mumbling something about being a teacher that stands, “for girl’s rights.”



A spokesperson for the Chino Valley Unified School District indicated that they were currently “investigating,” the incident.



The comments posted on the X social media platform were not in favor of the teacher. One parent indicated that they called, and they were put on hold indefinitely. This is one of two incidents in Southern California schools within a week to have a teacher profanely lash out at a student for supporting the President of the United States.



