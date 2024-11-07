BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 6, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that Mayor Friedman, the Beverly Hills City Council, Chiefs, and Department Heads from the city of Beverly Hills informed engaged team members about their local government representatives, departments, and programs; community associations; and current community issues.

The Team Beverly Hills Program (“Team BH”) is designed to create an environment that nurtures and encourages leadership, participation, and responsibility by the City’s community that runs from November through March.

Many graduates currently serve or have served on City Commissions, volunteer at city events, sit on committees, assist with neighborhood projects, and offer invaluable service to local non-profit organizations.

Team Beverly Hills is an interactive and educational program that informs community members about their local government representatives, departments and programs; community associations; and current community issues. The vision of Team BH is to develop and maintain an informed, energetic, and diversified resource for community involvement and leadership roles.

To learn more about applying in 2025, visit www.BeverlyHills.org/TeamBeverlyHills.