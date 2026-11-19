UNITED STATES—What in the absolute hell is going on America? I mean first thing unfolded last Thursday with that Microsoft issue. I knew something was going on when out of the blue my email was not syncing. I know it’s crazy to say, but I have a yahoo personal email account. Everyone else I know has Gmail.

Sorry, never been a fan of Gmail, so forgive me. I had witnessed my last email around 12:50 p.m., then more than 24 hours, nothing, no emails, couldn’t send emails, and then I learn late Thursday night it was an outage.

Kind of scary, but then the FOLLOWING day, you have a nationwide grounding of flights across the USA. This hasn’t happened often. The last time I recalled this happening was on September 11, 2001, after the terrorist attacks in our country. Utter mayhem, flights cancelled, no actual answers and slight panic from some because you just didn’t know what the hell was unfolding.

Several hours later flights were allowed to resume, but you have a backlog at this point America because flights that were cancelled had to be rebooked, and then you still have flights for the next day as well. I knew many people who were not able to get to their destination in a timely fashion. Nothing is more frustrating than a flight delay, especially when you are in a city not familiar to you.

We were told it was an error with tech. Do I actual believe that? I honestly do not know. I feel a bit questionable about the information given. I’m not sure if it was a hack or not, but if it was the American people deserve to know, this is not about causing a panic but telling the truth. Hiding things only makes the situation worse. Wait for it, because if you thought that was bad, chatter about AI proving to be more of an issue than believed is starting to come to the surface.

You cannot rely on tech to do everything for you. It can and will make mistakes, it’s not foul-proof. Then on Monday, Chase has a glitch with its system. You cannot access your account, you have trouble completing transactions, and now you’re thinking. C’mon, it’s been like 3-4 days consecutively with issues. I bank with Chase, so of course this immediately worries me. It definitely made me question about banking with another bank and having a bit more cash on hand than usual.

I have been having less and less cash on hand, which I do not think is wise. Did I run to Chase and take all my money out? No, but I heard many people actually doing that because they were scared. That is not a good thing, but when you see consecutive things unfolding involving software of tech glitches, people start to panic. Panic is not good America, because mistakes happen when you panic; so, stop, pause, think and breath. There may not be anything nefarious unfolding, but then again, we don’t know that it isn’t.

Sometimes companies lie, hide things because does Chase want its 80 million plus customers to just close their accounts and take all of their money? Absolutely not, but when you have United Airlines also having tech issues on the same day as Chase, your antenna goes up again. We are concerned, but here’s hoping it was just a fluke and nothing of big concern happens again in the coming days or weeks.