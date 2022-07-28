UNITED STATES—The pandemic led to many permanent and temporary business closures as businesses found that they could not operate safely. Now, thanks to technology, they have begun to slowly reopen as advancements in technology have reduced fears for safety and improved the hygiene conditions of the workplace.

But just how do new and existing businesses manage to operate now that the pandemic has brought about so many changes and concerns? Here, we’re taking a deeper dive into the technologies that are allowing businesses in California and beyond to take the plunge and reopen after the chaos of Covid.

Commercial Security Technology

Every business requires some form of a security system to protect them from crime, but following the pandemic and a rise in crime, security must be stronger than ever. Modern advancements in technology have allowed new systems to emerge and better protect employees and businesses from danger.

Access Control And Building Security Technology

You never think of the danger that accessing a room poses until it has the potential to riddle you with infection. Touchpoints such as door handles are potential transmission points of coronavirus. Studies during the pandemic showed that coronavirus could live on stainless steel door handles for up to three days.

With touchless and keyless access control, businesses can significantly reduce this concern. Employees can utilize either physical or virtual keycards to minimize the spread and transmission of germs through surfaces. When selecting the right door access control system that works for your business, it is important to select a platform that will give your staff peace of mind when they come to work daily.

However, coronavirus is not the only thing that access control prevents. An access control system protects your business from intruders and vandalism as it authorizes entry based on valid credentials. This protection strengthens when you integrate building security technology as security teams gain greater visibility of the facility and its security in real-time.

All at once, security teams can manage the safety of the building as they can see video footage, alarms, and access requests through one network, allowing for quicker responses to incidents and overall better protection for employees.

Desk Management Software

After months of working from home, many people are reluctant to return to their workspaces permanently, as some employees prefer a hybrid working approach and others feel unsafe in the workplace. Desk management software meets everyone’s needs with ease as it manages shared professional workspaces to maximize space hygienically and efficiently.

Employees can utilize workspace booking software to book their space, allowing managers to see who is working in the office and manage safety while they are. The system will ensure social distancing in the office and keep office occupancy numbers low to reduce the risk of transmission, altogether protecting every employee when they return to the office.

Visitor Management

As businesses in California reopen, they are returning to their standard procedures, including allowing visitors into the building. Visitors are common in many offices, but with a renewed focus on health and safety, systems need to be put in place to protect staff and visitors.

A visitor management system documents the attendance and information of every visitor to create a permanent record of their visit. This system reduces interaction between visitors and staff beyond necessity, monitors the occupancy levels of the building, and prevents unauthorized people from accessing the building.

Visitor management systems reduce the risk of infection and transmission in the building while simultaneously preventing unwanted visitors from entering.

Automated Wellness Verification

A lot of technology at the moment focuses on reducing the transmission of coronavirus, but it is not focused on preventing employees with coronavirus from coming into work, especially when they are unaware that they have it.

Automated wellness verification evaluates the wellbeing of each member of staff through daily wellness surveys to judge whether or not they are well enough to attend work that day. If an employee displays any symptoms of illness, they will not be allowed into the building, protecting every employee inside and significantly reducing the risk of transmission of infection.

Why Did Businesses Integrate All Of These Technologies?

Using these technologies separately diminishes their ability to protect your business from coronavirus and crime. Security technology is always better when integrated and allowed to work in sync instead of opposition. For example, an access control system is stronger when you can also see live footage of the entry and their automated wellness check result.

When integrated, security technology is accessible through one interface, allowing security teams to streamline their security system and manage all the technology at once. They will have a well-rounded view of the building and be able to make more informed assessments, allowing them to react faster to incidents with better results.

To truly protect your business and allow it to grow, selecting a system where you can integrate all of your security technology is vital.