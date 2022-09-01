HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting.

On Monday, August 29, around 1:08 a.m., Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired at Hollywood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue. Several men were reported fleeing Northbound Sycamore and Eastbound Hollywood Boulevard.

The LAPD reported that officers arrived and found a victim of a shooting. There was a firearm next to the victim. The weapon was secured, and officers rendered aid. The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Detectives suspect the victim was with another unidentified suspect and they confronted a group of unidentified persons at Hollywood and Sycamore. That group ran away from the deceased shooting victim and the second male suspect and the second male suspect fired shots at the group running. The deceased victim was likely armed and possibly fired at the unidentified victims. The shooting victim suffered multiple gunshots wounds and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are looking for a second suspect, described as a Black male, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and left traveling northbound on Sycamore. There were likely other victims and witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting

Anyone with details is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.