SAN FRANCISCO— A 17-year-old male victim of a shooting in Visitacion Valley that occurred on Monday, August 3, is currently in stable condition.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, at about 7:43 p.m. Ingleside Station officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street. Officers patrolling the area heard the gunfire and responded to the scene. The police also received 9-1-1 calls about the same incident.

Officers arrived and located the 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

The shooting is said to have been possibly committed by two suspects, described as black males wearing dark clothing, who were observed fleeing the scene following the incident. Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) sent the update to Canyon News.

The victim’s name could not be provided, and the suspects’ identities remain unknown at this time. The cause of the shooting also remains under investigation. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with informaton is urged to call SFPD Ingleside Station at (415) 404-4000.