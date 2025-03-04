MELROSE—On February 28, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) gave an update on their website to notify the public that two teenagers from the bicycle gang that attacked a man in Melrose have been arrested in connection to an assault that took place on Saturday, February 22. The following statement came directly from the update of the LAPD press release:



“On February 26, 2025, around 11:00 a.m., detectives and officers from the LAPD’s Wilshire Area arrested two juvenile subjects for their involvement in this incident. These two arrests were prompted following an anonymous tip which came soon after the story was made public.”



Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the remainder of the suspects and subjects as well as any additional information that may assist detectives.



Anyone with information on the crime committed by the above suspects is urged to call Wilshire Area’s Detective Carlos, Serial No. 41244, at (213) 922-8229. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.



The initial attack that happened on February 22 was reported by witnesses to the crime.

Bystanders reported the following to LAPD, Wilshire Division deputies.



Approximately 20-30 teenagers on bicycles approached a motorist’s car around San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive. The teens reportedly shouted at the driver and beat and vandalized his car until he exited his vehicle.



At that point, the teens beat and punched the man, knocked him to the ground, and began kicking him. The teens rode away on their bicycles when help arrived.



Paramedics arriving at the scene treated the victim’s injuries and offered transport to an area hospital to which he declined.





