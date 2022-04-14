MALIBU—The city of Malibu issued an alert on Wednesday, April 13 that Verizon will be conducting underground utility work on Big Rock Drive, between PCH and 200 feet north of PCH, requiring temporary, alternating lane closures and shifting of travel lanes in various directions. Traffic control will be implemented using flaggers.

The work schedule is Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Friday, April 22.

Work includes installing new conduit and fiber, potholing, open cut trenching, boring, conduit/fiber installation and final restoration work.