WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood reported on its Facebook page that from Wednesday, February 19 to March 6, West Hollywood Park will have some temporary closures to make way for a special event.

The small dog park and basketball courts will be closed until March 5, and the large dog park will shut from February 28 to March 3. Additionally, the five-story parking structure will be closed all day on March 2.

The public is expected to be aware of lane closures on N. San Vicente Boulevard starting February 21, and a full street closure on March 2 from 11:30 a.m. to March 3 at 5 a.m.

Intermittent lane closures will occur on Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and PDC Drive on the following dates:

Friday, February 21, 2025 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 & #2 lanes will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.;

Saturday, February 22, 2025 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 & #2 lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.;

Monday, February 24, 2025 through Thursday, February 27, 2025 (Daily) – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #2 lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Friday, February 28, 2025 through Monday, March 3, 2025 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #2 lane will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

Monday, March 3, 2025 – Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #1 lane will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 ­- Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard #2 lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A full street closure will occur on Northbound and Southbound N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue starting on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.; the street will reopen on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 5 a.m.

West Hollywood Park facilities impacts/closures will occur as follows:

West Hollywood Park small dog park and basketball courts will be closed from Wednesday, February 19, 2025 through Wednesday, March 5, 2025;

West Hollywood Park large dog park will be closed from Friday, February 28, 2025 through Monday, March 3, 2025; and

West Hollywood Park Five-Story Parking Structure will be closed all day on Sunday, March 2, 2025; the structure will reopen on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 5 a.m.

For inquiries related to West Hollywood and temporary impacts on West Hollywood Park should contact West Hollywood’s Event Services Division at eventsinfo@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.