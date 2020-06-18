SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, June 17, the City of Santa Monica issued a revised supplemental emergency order extending the end date of its eviction moratorium for residential tenants to July 31, 2020. It also extends the eviction moratorium for some commercial tenants.

The rent repayment period for residential tenants remains the same, lasting 12 months after the moratorium expires. The deadline for rent payment is currently July 31, 2021. Some types of businesses, like publicly traded ones with over 100 employees, will not be protected under the moratorium anymore beginning June 30, 2020.

Three types of commercial tenants have been classified in the supplement: Commercial Tenant 1, 2, and 3. Commercial Tenant 3s are the ones that are ineligible for moratorium protections from June 30 onwards.

Commercial Tenant 1s do not have to pay landlords late fees or penalties if rent – that was due between March 18, 2020 and July 31 – is paid by the end of June. Landlords also cannot charge interest if rent is paid by October 31, 2020.

If the necessary documentation and notices are provided, Commercial Tenant 2s cannot be evicted for not paying rent until August 31, 2020. Moratorium protections for these tenants expire on the same day.

The form for tenants to provide notice to landlords for eviction protection can be found here. The Public Rights Division of the City Attorney’s Office can be contacted at (310) 458=8336 or Consumer.Mailbox@smgov.net if help in completing the document is required.

View the official announcement of the revised order here, and the supplement here.