MALIBU—A Temporary Restaurant Recovery Program will be presented in front of Malibu City Council on Monday, June, 8 to allow local restaurants to expand their outdoor seating options. The temporary ordinance seeks to assist local businesses to regain lost ground after many were shuttered under social distancing orders.

“While social distancing and the abovementioned measures are necessary to fight the global pandemic, they have had, and are expected to continue to have extreme economic impacts. The local business community has experienced a rapid and sharp decline in business activity due to the pandemic and accompanying change in consumer behavior,” said Elizabeth Shavelson, Assistant to the City Manager.

If passed, restaurants will be able to utilize the property that is currently not permitted for service to be converted for guest’s seating. Indoor areas within the tenant’s space and outdoor areas adjacent to the restaurant—such as parking lots and common areas at shopping malls within 100 feet of the restaurant—are eligible spaces for expansion. Sidewalks and other public rights-of-way are also eligible and could be closed during the period of service. A separate permit could be issued for the use of the public right-of-way.

Spaces will only be given an authorized number of possible seats, given by the City Staff, to ensure that the establishment will not exceed the legally established permitted use. Health codes and proper safety measures will continue to be taken even as businesses move outdoors.

Business owners can fill out an application to the City’s Planning Director for approval of a Temporary Restaurant Recovery permit. By the time of the program’s termination, businesses will have 72 hours to readjust to normal operations. Tenets will also have to receive a Temporary Alcohol and Beverage Control Permit to allow alcoholic drinks to step off the premises.

The proposal seeks a four-fifth vote among the Council to be passed. The program is not included in the Adopted Work Plan for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year and is part of the emergency staff operations.

“There is no significant fiscal impact associated with the recommended action. If the temporary restaurant recovery program is implemented, restaurants in Malibu will be able to offer more dining options than they otherwise would under Los Angeles County’s Public Health Orders which could increase the City’s sales tax revenue. The City’s Sales Tax revenue has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Stay at Home orders,” said Shavelson.

The presentation comes in place of Los Angeles County taking the next steps into the reopening of the economy after the State approved the County’s proposal to move into Phase 2 on May 29.